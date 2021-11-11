Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $33.48 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $135,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,808.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $128,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

