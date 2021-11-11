Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 6,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 814,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Man Group plc increased its position in Adecoagro by 3,545.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 2,167,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $7,876,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

