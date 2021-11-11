AdEx Network Hits One Day Volume of $7.38 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $71.05 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00054742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00226874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

