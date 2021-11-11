Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ATRX) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Adhera Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 -$3.77 million -0.49 Adhera Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -662.57

Adhera Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Adhera Therapeutics. Adhera Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adhera Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -8,016.33% Adhera Therapeutics Competitors -3,705.63% -129.51% -26.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Adhera Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Adhera Therapeutics Competitors 5174 19021 41139 794 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.71%. Given Adhera Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adhera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Adhera Therapeutics competitors beat Adhera Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

