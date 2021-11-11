Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACET traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.36. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adicet Bio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 3,037.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

