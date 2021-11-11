adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.06. 89,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $199.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

