Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ADNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.42. 686,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. Adient has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

