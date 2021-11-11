ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 453,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 349,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

