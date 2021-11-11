ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of ADMA Biologics worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 66.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 311,287 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.