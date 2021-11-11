Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,686 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $647.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

