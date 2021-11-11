Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $47.63 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00003639 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and $3.29 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00077722 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,376 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

