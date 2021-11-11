ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of ADT worth $34,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

