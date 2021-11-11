Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.