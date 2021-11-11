Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.48. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 7,403,896 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

