Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $785,227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $111.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

