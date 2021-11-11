Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

