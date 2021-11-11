Advisor Resource Council Takes $445,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

