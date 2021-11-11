Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.38 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

