AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AerSale stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. AerSale has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerSale stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AerSale were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASLE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

