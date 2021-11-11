AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AEye in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AEye in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
LIDR opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99. AEye has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.49.
About AEye
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
