AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AEye in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AEye in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

LIDR opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99. AEye has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

