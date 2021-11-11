Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agenus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 341.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Agenus worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

