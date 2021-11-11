AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.29

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 25762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

AGF.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.64. The firm has a market cap of C$577.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

