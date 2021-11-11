Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $22.51

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $23.77. Agora shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 3,632 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of -0.18.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

