Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €133.31 ($156.83).

Airbus stock opened at €116.20 ($136.71) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.21. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

