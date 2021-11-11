Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66. Airgain has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

AIRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

