Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close.

KERN has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Akerna has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 196.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

