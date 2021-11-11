Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

AKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Clarus Securities boosted their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $7,379,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

