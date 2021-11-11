Akumin’s (AKU) Sector Perform Market Weight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU) in a report released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Akumin in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Akumin stock opened at C$2.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.98.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

