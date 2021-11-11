Alchemy Pay Tops One Day Volume of $66.74 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $311.49 million and approximately $66.74 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.40 or 0.00320149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00160184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005609 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000126 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

