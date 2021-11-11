Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 213.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%.

Shares of AXU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 987,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,227. The company has a market cap of $324.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXU. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexco Resource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

