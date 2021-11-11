Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.19.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.61 and a 52-week high of C$22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.08. The stock has a market cap of C$11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$548.20 million. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.