Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
