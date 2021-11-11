Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

