Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ earnings beat estimates in Q3 while revenues missed the same. Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline too is making good progress. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALKS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Alkermes stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,737,000 after buying an additional 177,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,045,000 after purchasing an additional 731,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 459,735 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

