Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $18,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

