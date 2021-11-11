Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 852,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,331. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 551,144 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

