Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $858.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.