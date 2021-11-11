Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Releases Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

