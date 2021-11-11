Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,024.28

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,024.28 ($13.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,073.37 ($14.02). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.95), with a volume of 217,628 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £541.75 ($707.80).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

