Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €245.00 ($288.24) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €229.08 ($269.51).

ALV stock opened at €205.25 ($241.47) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €197.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €205.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

