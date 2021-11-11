Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3,547.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

