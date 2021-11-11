Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Lessened by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,549. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.83 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

