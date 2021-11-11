Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TKNO traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 237,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,435. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKNO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

