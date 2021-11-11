Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,998. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $309.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci bought 1,542,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

