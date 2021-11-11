Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.66 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 822,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

