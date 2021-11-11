Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,909. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altimmune stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

