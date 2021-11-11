Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.07

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.07 and traded as high as C$65.31. Altus Group shares last traded at C$65.01, with a volume of 29,065 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIF. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

