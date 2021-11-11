Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMADY. Erste Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

AMADY opened at $73.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

