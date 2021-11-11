Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24.

Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

