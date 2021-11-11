Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 514.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,848 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

