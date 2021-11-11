Amalgamated Bank Buys 27,806 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 452.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79,682 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avista by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 117,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

